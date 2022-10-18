Steelers currently hold No. 8 pick in 2023 NFL draft

If the 2023 NFL draft were today, the 2-4 Pittsburgh Steelers would hold the No. 8 overall pick. This is according to the current draft order courtesy of our friends over at Draft Wire.

If things hold, the Steelers will have their highest first-round pick since 2000. The Steelers used that pick to select wide receiver Plaxico Burress. The last time the Steelers picked in the Top 10, they traded up in 2019 to select linebacker Devin Bush.

Depending on how the season ends, Pittsburgh could have some very difficult draft decisions to make. This draft class isn’t shaping up to be top-heavy at the Steelers positions of need. This means a pick in the Top 10 could be very valuable to the right team. Pittsburgh is in the midst of a full rebuild so maximizing draft capital will be a focus this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire