Steelers currently hold No. 30 pick in the 2021 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to their best start in more than 40 years and are currently on top of the AFC North at 5-0. At this point last season, Pittsburgh was 1-4. What a huge turnaround a team can make when their future Hall of Fame quarterback comes back.

Our friends over at Draft Wire have updated the current 2021 NFL draft order and things are looking good for the Steelers. They have the Steelers with the No. 30 overall pick, with only the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans ahead of them.

Interestingly enough, the Steelers and Titans will square off this week for supremacy in the AFC.

This draft is going to be huge for the Steelers. The team is facing significant roster changes due to free agency. But if the Steelers can win a Super Bowl this season, it will definitely cushion the blow of a full-blown rebuild.

