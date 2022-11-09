Steelers currently hold 3 Top 40 picks in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2022 season is not going according to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh currently sits at 2-6 and is among the worst teams in the NFL. But thanks to a smart trade to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, the Steelers are sitting pretty for the 2023 NFL draft.

Obviously, a lot can change over the next nine weeks but if things ended today. The Steelers would hold the No, 4 overall pick in the draft. This should allow them to add an elite playmaker on defense like Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Moving to the second round, the Steelers currently hold the No. 35 pick which is their own and the No. 40 overall pick from the Bears. Either or both of these picks could be dedicated to bolstering the offensive line with guys like Georgie offensive tackle Broderick Jones or Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron. Pittsburgh could even use one of them to add a No. 1 cornerback like Alabama’s Eli Ricks.

Let us know in the comments who would take with that first-round pick and if you think Pittsburgh will finish the season in this spot for the upcoming draft.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire