Steelers currently 6.5-point underdogs vs Bills in Week 1

It has been a strange offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some moves, like the new contract for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and re-signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was another. On the other side, multiple retirements and free-agent losses have forced the team to make significant changes on both sides of the football.

Because of this, it makes sense the latest betting odds for the Week One matchup between the Steelers and Buffalo Bills shows Pittsburgh as 6.5-point underdogs according to tipico.

Pittsburgh last squared off with the Bills late last season. Buffalo won a slugfest at home 26-15. The Steelers have lost the last two against the Bills but hold a 16-11 lifetime record in the series. Pittsburgh promises to have a much better run game and should push Buffalo much more than last season.

