Steelers currently 3-point favorites over Ravens

The latest line at the BetMGM sportsbook has the Pittsburgh Steelers sitting at 2.5-point home favorites over the Baltimore Ravens. This line has been as high as three since coming out and we suspect it will continue to fluctuate in the coming days.

In terms of the spread, the biggest factor in all of this is the injury status of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson suffered a knee injury last week and it isn’t clear if he will try to go in this division showdown or not.

If Jackson cannot go, Baltimore will turn to Tyler Huntley. The Steelers beat Huntley last season but head coach Mike Tomlin warned not to think much about it and noted he is a much better quarterback now than the version who threw two interceptions in the 16-13 overtime loss last season.

Let us know in the comments if you are taking the Steelers and giving the points. Or are you going to hold off and see more about the status of Jackson before you commit to a Steelers win?

