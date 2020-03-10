The Steelers and Cowboys kick off the preseason during Hall of Fame weekend in Canton, Ohio. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The 2020 Hall of Fame game will feature two of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio, in the annual game held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Class of 2020 will be enshrined at the adjacent Pro Football Hall of Fame that Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Each organization features a Hall of Fame inductee this year.

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polamalu are part of the class. Cowher was surprised with the news while on the set of CBS’ pregame show. He and Polamalu, who retired in 2014 after playing his entire 12-year career in Pittsburgh, won Super Bowl XL.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will also be enshrined and was similarly surprised on the set of the FOX pre-game show in January.

Both teams also have players in the special Centennial Class for the 100th anniversary. Safeties Cliff Harris (Cowboys) and Donnie Shell (Steelers) will be part of the class enshrined Friday, Sept. 18.

The Steelers franchise has six Super Bowl titles, tied with the New England Patriots for most all-time, while the Cowboys have five. They’re each 3-3 in the Hall of Fame game.

More from Yahoo Sports:



