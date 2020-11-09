The NFL has gotten through nine weeks of the 2020 season with all games played that were supposed to be played. The league also has capped Week Nine with its biggest in-person crowd of the year.

Via Sports Business Daily, Dallas had 31,700 present for Sunday’s 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

In all, nine stadiums hosted fans on Sunday, ranging from 15,740 for Sunday night’s Saints-Buccaneers game to 3,000 in Washington for the team’s latest loss to the Giants.

Six games had at least 10,000 fans present.

These attendance figures come at a time when the virus is spreading like never before. Which further underscores the disconnect between the pandemic and the manner in which many are handling it.

That’s not an editorial comment; it’s a fact. Right or wrong, plenty of people don’t care about the public-health crisis. Which, frankly, is one of the reasons it continues to be a crisis.

Steelers-Cowboys game draws biggest NFL crowd of 2020 season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk