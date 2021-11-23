Steelers COVID-19 issues continue with WR Ray-Ray McCloud

For the third consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a player on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. This time around, it’s wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

In addition to being the Steelers’ primary kick returner, McCloud has 19 receptions for 141 yards.

Mike Tomlin said that he expects safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to return to practice this week. He’s been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since November 15.

We have:

• Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the 53-man roster

• Signed G Rashaad Coward & TE Jace Sternberger to the practice squad

• Placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID list

• Released QB James Morgan@BordasLaw https://t.co/78c5kL8qdi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 23, 2021

List