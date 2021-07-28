Here’s how Steelers could pull off trade for CB Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard took to Instagram Tuesday night to request a trade from the Miami Dolphins. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback stated that he’s outplayed his current contract and doesn’t feel valued by the organization.

Do we know a team that could use the services of a Pro Bowl corner like Xavien Howard?

On the surface, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear satisfied with Cam Sutton taking over Steven Nelson’s role (Nelson is officially off the market) — general manager Kevin Colbert didn’t select Sutton in the third round for nothing. But eight starts in 52 games is enough to make a Steelers fan a little anxious.

Putting together a trade for Howard could fix what’s arguably the biggest miss of Colbert’s 20-year career as Steelers GM.

Adding Howard to the roster would also make saying goodbye to Joe Haden easier to swallow. Haden’s days in the Black and Gold are numbered, anyway — he’s set to become a free agent after the season.

Bringing Howard to Pittsburgh would reunite him with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The two played together for 18 games before Fitzpatrick came to the Steelers via trade in 2019.

According to Dolphins Wire editor Kyle Crabbs, for Miami to feel good about parting ways with Howard, they’d either need to get a first-round 2022 NFL draft pick and a mid-level 2021 starter or a high-level starter and day two pick(s).

Miami has a 2020 first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene and newly-signed Jason McCourty on the roster. Crabbs believes the trade package would need to include positions of need, i.e., a pass rusher or an offensive lineman, to draw legitimate interest.

The Steelers aren’t trading a starting edge, nor do they even have a high-level offensive lineman. So, a trade for Howard isn’t going to happen, but a yinzer can dream.

#Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard has officially requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/P6JGrlLPpK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

