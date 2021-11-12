Steelers could lead the AFC North with a win over the Lions

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to seize a perfect opportunity. Thanks to an upset loss by the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers have an opportunity to take over the lead in the AFC North with a win over the winless Detroit Lions.

As it stands now, the Ravens are 6-3 and on top in the AFC North. Pittsburgh is nipping at their heels at 5-3. Baltimore has an 0-1 record in the division while Pittsburgh is 1-1. So if the Steelers can not slip up against the Lions they would move into the top spot based on division record.

It’s hard to imagine this team was 1-3 at one point this season and seemed to be in a spiral they couldn’t pull out of. But thanks to the continued improvement of the young offensive line, this team seems to be capable of doing enough to win and in today’s NFL that seems to be just good enough.

Here are the current NFL playoff rankings heading into this week’s game:

1. Tennessee Titans (7-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

4. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

5. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

7. New England Patriots (5-4)

