Steelers could keep 3 UDFAs this season

The level of detail the Pittsburgh Steelers put into the entire process from the 2024 NFL draft to the undrafted free-agency period has been a clinic in finding athletes to fill the team’s most significant needs.

Pittsburgh signed a particularly small group of UDFAs this year but it is all part of their plan. If the players signed, we like three of them to make the team either as part of the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.

First up we have cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. Physical, scrappy, quick and strong against the run sounds like a Steelers slot cornerback to me. The team is excited about what Bishop brings as a sort of hybrid cornerback/safety up and around the line of scrimmage and he has a real shot to make the final roster.

The Steelers went out and signed quarterback John Rhys Plumlee based on his remarkable athleticism and intangibles. All Plumlee needs to do in order to make the roster is beat out veteran Kyle Allen.

Finally, we have running back Daijun Edwards. More football player than athlete, Edwards was particularly productive at Georgia around the end zone and with the team in need of a No. 3 running back, he could slide right into that role without much competition.

