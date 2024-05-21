Steelers could hear decision on 2026 NFL draft this week

This week, the NFL owner meetings are taking place in Nashville and we could get an announcement from the meetings about host cities for the 2026 and 2027 NFL drafts. The 2025 NFL draft has already been awarded to Green Bay.

The two teams sorting out those 2026 and 2027 spots but all reports are Pittsburgh and Denver. The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to prepare as if they will be awarded the 2026 draft although the Broncos are still in the running. The most likely scenario is Denver gets 2027 and the Steelers get 2026.

New York City hosted the draft from 1965 to 2014. Here is how it broke down by city once the NFL started moving the event around.

2015 – Chicago

2016 – Chicago

2017 – Philadelphia

2018 – Arlington

2019 – Nashville

2020 – Virtual

2021 – Cleveland

2022 – Las Vegas

2023 – Kansas City

2024 – Detroit

The NFL draft continues to grow in popularity and gets bigger every year. The best decision the NFL ever made was to open up the opportunity for other NFL cities to host the event.

