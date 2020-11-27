Steelers could face Washington on less rest following schedule rearrangement

Washington could have more rest vs. Steelers for Week 13 contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As a result of a second postponement of the Ravens-Steelers game, Washington could benefit from five extra days of rest against their future opponents.

If the Ravens-Steelers game is played on Tuesday, the Washington Football Team benefits greatly from the reshuffling of the schedule. Washington would keep their mini-rest of nine days ahead of their game versus Pittsburgh. Their opponents, on the other hand, aren't as fortunate.

So: the #WFT will have nine days between games. #Steelers will have four, after playing their top rival in a game that Ben Roethlisberger has repeatedly said is the most physically taxing matchup on PIT's schedule. And the #Ravens? They'll get FIVE days between their games. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 27, 2020

The Steelers went from having the same amount of rest between their rivalry game with the Ravens to then having a normal six days after their game was moved to Sunday, and finally, after the third postponement, will now have just four days to prepare for the current NFC East leaders. That's a lot of adapting Pittsburgh has had to do, and Washington will be looking to take full advantage with hopes of an upset bid.

But with the Steelers placing three more players of their own on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, nothing can be certain. This scheduling advantage for Washington would only take place if the Ravens-Steelers game is played on Tuesday.