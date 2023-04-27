Steelers could explore draft-day trade for pass rusher

One of the biggest remaining roster needs of the Pittsburgh Steelers is an edge rusher. Pittsburgh could end up committing its top pick in the 2023 NFL draft on one. Or, if the rumors are true, could land an elite guy without using that No 17 overall pick.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano, the Washington Commanders could shop one of their top pass rushers in a draft-day deal. Chase Young and Montez Sweat are both exceptional defensive ends and would fit well with what the Steelers like to do.

Young is an interesting case after being the No. 2 overall pick back in 2020. After a strong rookie season, everything went wrong. Two straight injury-shortened seasons later that the Commanders are opting not to pick up his fifth-year option.

If the Steelers could get Young for say that No. 49 overall pick and a future consideration based on playing time, is it a risk worth taking? Let us know in the comments below.

