Steelers make corresponding roster move for DB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed to make a corresponding roster move when they received defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade on Friday.

Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux was released to make room. The 6-4, 280-pound tackle appeared in 11 games in 2020.

