Steelers make correction to Wednesday practice report

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers put out their practice report noting that starting cornerback Cameron Sutton did not practice and indicated a hamstring injury. This was an error that the team corrected on Thursday morning with an update.

Sutton was removed from the report and did practice on Wednesday and it was actually defensive back Tre Norwood who missed Wednesday’s practice with said hamstring injury.

The Steelers gave a half dozen other players a rest day on Wednesday so Thursday will be the day to watch in terms of who is healthy and who isn’t heading into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

