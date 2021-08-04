Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy tears ACL

Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy tore his ACL at practice Tuesday, he announced on social media.

“It hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there’s no quit in me,” Acy wrote. “Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons.”

The Steelers signed Acy on May 1, and he was readying for the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys on Thursday.

Acy entered the NFL as a college free agent out of Missouri, signed by the 49ers after the 2020 draft. He spent some time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last season.

Acy signed a futures contract with Washington in January but the team waived him in April.

