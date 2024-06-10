Steelers give contract extension to head coach Mike Tomlin

We knew it was coming. It was simply a matter of when and that when is today.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced this afternoon that they’ve signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. The deal will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2027.

“Mike Tomlin’s leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said via Steelers.com. “Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success.”

The Steelers have a 173-100-2 (.633) under Tomlin, who is entering his 18th season.

We have signed Coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. 📝: https://t.co/xmE6qR7hnb pic.twitter.com/36TBHdybiS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire