Steelers continue to tumble in updated NFL power rankings

Curt Popejoy
·7 min read

At this point, it is hard to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite their record and currently hold on the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture and think of them as a true playoff team. We’ve updated our NFL power rankings and Pittsburgh continues to tumble with just four games left in the season.

32. Carolina Panthers 1-12

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40029" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Bryce Young;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Bryce Young</a> (9) throws against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/new-orleans/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New Orleans Saints;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New Orleans Saints</a> during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

31. New England Patriots 3-10

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34093" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Bailey Zappe;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Bailey Zappe</a> (4) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30143" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:T.J. Watt;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">T.J. Watt</a> (90) chases during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/new-england/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New England;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New England</a> won 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

30. Washington Commanders 4-9

Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34100" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Sam Howell;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Sam Howell</a> (14) attempts to pass the ball to Commanders wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33971" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jahan Dotson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jahan Dotson</a> (1) as <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/buffalo/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Buffalo Bills;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Buffalo Bills</a> defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

29. Arizona Cardinals 3-10

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31833" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kyler Murray;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kyler Murray</a> (1) escapes the pass rush of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29448" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Elandon Roberts;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Elandon Roberts</a> (50) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

28. Tennessee Titans 5-8

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/26650" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:DeAndre Hopkins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">DeAndre Hopkins</a> (10) is tripped up by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/28512" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kwon Alexander;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kwon Alexander</a> (54) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

27. Las Vegas Raiders 5-8

Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31856" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Josh Jacobs;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Josh Jacobs</a> (8) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

26. New York Giants 5-8

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30972" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Saquon Barkley;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Saquon Barkley</a> (26) celebrates with quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40533" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tommy DeVito;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tommy DeVito</a> (15) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/green-bay/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Green Bay Packers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Green Bay Packers</a> at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

25. Los Angeles Chargers 5-8

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/24818" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cameron Heyward;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cameron Heyward</a> tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32676" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Herbert;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Herbert</a> during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

24. Chicago Bears 5-8

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates a sack of Chicagoi Bears quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33399" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Fields;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Fields</a> (1) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

23. New York Jets 5-8

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) tackles New York <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33390" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jets quarterback Zach Wilson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jets quarterback Zach Wilson</a> (2) at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

22. Atlanta Falcosn 6-7

Dec 4, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/atlanta/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Atlanta Falcons;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Atlanta Falcons</a> linebacker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32789" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Mykal Walker;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Mykal Walker</a> (3) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33412" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Najee Harris;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Najee Harris</a> (22) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

21. New Orleans Saints 6-7

Dec 10, 2023; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/new-orleans/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New Orleans;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New Orleans</a>, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33966" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Chris Olave;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Chris Olave</a> (12) reacts to making a touchdown against Carolina Panthers safety <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29295" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Vonn Bell;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Vonn Bell</a> (24) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-7

19. Los Angeles Rams 6-7

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34007" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:George Pickens;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">George Pickens</a> #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball against <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30179" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ahkello Witherspoon;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ahkello Witherspoon</a> #44 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

18. Seattle Seahawks 6-7

Seattle Seahawks quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/26662" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Geno Smith;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Geno Smith</a> (7) tries to break away from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30415" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Arthur Maulet;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Arthur Maulet</a> (35) on a long scramble during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
16. Minnesota Vikings 6-7

Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30248" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Joshua Dobbs;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Joshua Dobbs</a> (15) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

15. Indianapolis Colts 7-6

Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30669" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kenny Moore II;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kenny Moore II</a> (23) reacts by making the heart sign to approve a call from the officials during the second half against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/cincinnati/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cincinnati Bengals;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cincinnati Bengals</a> at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

14. Green Bay Packers 6-7

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers safety <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30321" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Rudy Ford;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Rudy Ford</a> (20) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 23-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

13. Denver Broncos 7-6

Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/25785" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Russell Wilson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Russell Wilson</a> (3) runs off the field after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

12. Houston Texans 7-6

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 01: <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32760" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Greenard;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jonathan Greenard</a> #52 of the Houston Texans sacks <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33975" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kenny Pickett;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kenny Pickett</a> #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers while <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40050" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Broderick Jones;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Broderick Jones</a> #77 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

11. Buffalo Bills 7-6

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31839" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Josh Allen;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Josh Allen</a> (17) runs with the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) defending during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

10. Cincinnati Bengals 7-6

9. Jacksonville Jaguars 8-5

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a touchdown pass while under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
8. Cleveland Browns 8-5

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30178" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Larry Ogunjobi;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Larry Ogunjobi</a> (99) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watcon (4) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

7. Detroit Lions 9-4

6. Kansas City Chiefs 8-5

Oct 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
5. Philadelphia Eagles 10-3

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers safety <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30981" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Minkah Fitzpatrick;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Minkah Fitzpatrick</a> (39) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

4. Miami Dolphins 9-4

Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29399" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tyreek Hill;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tyreek Hill</a> (10) catches the football over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

3. Baltimore Ravens 10-3

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) catches a 41 yard pass for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marion Humphrey (44) applies coverage during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The catch was the game-winning score as the Steelers won 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

2. San Francisco 49ers 10-3

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32695" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Brandon Aiyuk;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Brandon Aiyuk</a> (11) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) and cornerback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31603" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Levi Wallace;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Levi Wallace</a> (29) defend during the second quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dallas Cowboys 10-3

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/arizona/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Arizona;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Arizona</a>, United States; Dallas Cowboys quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/29369" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Dak Prescott;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Dak Prescott</a> (4) warms up before their game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

