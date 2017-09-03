Steelers continue secondary overhaul, trade for Bucs safety J.J. Wilcox

The Steelers continued to revamp their secondary Sunday by acquiring safety J.J. Wilcox from the Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh also received a 2019 seventh-round pick from Tampa Bay in exchange for its 2018 sixth-round pick.







Wilcox, who is entering his fifth NFL season, has played at least 13 games in each of his first four seasons. He served as a starter for the Cowboys in 2014. During that season, he accumulated 74 tackles, three interceptions and five passes deflected.

Wilcox had signed a two-year deal with the Bucs this offseason after spending his first four seasons in Dallas. He will likely serve as Pittsburgh's No. 3 safety to start the season.

The Steelers also signed Browns stowaway cornerback Joe Haden, and traded away corner Ross Cockrell to the Giants earlier this week.