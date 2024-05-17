Steelers continue their search for a wide receiver with Michael Thomas

For everything that’s gone right for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, the wide receiver position hasn’t been one of them. The team traded away starter Diontae Johnson but try as they might, they haven’t really been able to replace his production to this point.

The Steelers drafted former Michigan receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft but he feels more like a slot receiver (and a very good one) in the NFL.

Pittsburgh also signed several veterans and according to Pittsburgh radio personality Zachary Smith, they are still considering another in Michael Thomas.

The Steelers have been in contact with FA WR Michael Thomas pic.twitter.com/QFe70yDRH0 — Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) May 16, 2024

There was a time when Thomas was in the discussion as the top wide receiver in the NFL. From 2016-2019, Thomas started 57 games and caught 470 passes for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the last four seasons have been filled with injuries including Thomas missing all of 2021 with an ankle injury. Thomas is 31 years old and his injury history is problematic. Is he better than Van Jefferson or Quez Watkins? It’s hard to say at this point but the Steelers really seem to be just throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks.

