Steelers' Conner set to return against Bills

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Running back James Conner is active for the Pittsburgh Steelers after he missed five of the past six games with a shoulder injury.

Conner practiced fully, but was listed questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo and wanted to avoid a repeat of prematurely returning to game action. He played just one quarter of a loss against Cleveland on Nov. 14.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury. The Steelers' top wide receiver left Thursday's practice early after he was a full participant on Wednesday. He did not practice on Friday and hasn't played since Nov. 14 against Cleveland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pittsburgh has won its past three games without Smith-Schuster and Conner.

Tight end Vance McDonald is also out for Pittsburgh with a concussion, suffered last week at Arizona. He was limited on Thursday and didn't practice on Friday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL