Titans Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden had his second interview for the Steelers’ General Manager job today.

The Steelers announced that Cowden completed the interview this afternoon. Cowden has spent 22 years working in the NFL, six with the Titans and 16 with the Panthers.

Pittsburgh’s GM job is open because Kevin Colbert decided to retire this offseason and concluded his career with the 2022 NFL draft.

Other candidates known to be getting second interviews include former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley and Buccaneers Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek.

Steelers complete second GM interview with Ryan Cowden originally appeared on Pro Football Talk