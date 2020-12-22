Steelers comeback falls short against Bengals

It is hard to imagine, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals that this team is making the playoffs. Or that it is the same team that won 11 straight games to start the season. But this is who the Steelers are now as they fall to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals 27-17 to fall to 11-3 and lose their third game in a row.

The story of this was was the miserable first half by Pittsburgh. Unforced errors were one thing the Steelers couldn’t afford to do against a Bengals team playing with nothing to lose and Pittsburgh had tons of them. The Steelers went into halftime down 17-0 and even in the second half as they tried to mount a comeback you just knew it was never going to happen.

Both the Steelers offense and defense looked tired and once the team fell behind, any push to come back seemed empty. This is the third game in a row where the Steelers had no answers for their problems and with only two games left to play, it might be too little too late to be ready for the playoffs.

