Steelers come out flat, trail Cowboys at halftime

This couldn’t be a trap game, right?

Unfortunately, this is exactly what the showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys is shaping up to be. Pittsburgh showed up tired and flat while Dallas came out with high energy and got out to an early 13-0 lead. Pittsburgh got a late touchdown to pull close but trail the Cowboys 13-9 at halftime.

A performance like this was inevitable. This team is coming off back-to-back brutal games and you without a true bye week the fatigue is showing.

To add to the problems, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a knee injury late in the first half. Big Ben stayed in and led the team to that touchdown but them limped off to the locker room. Mason Rudolph came in on the final drive and to no one’s surprise couldn’t move the football at all.

Defensively the Steelers came out very passive and the Cowboys took advantage. Late in the half you saw the defense up its intensity but by then the damage had been done. If this team is going to come back and win, it will be on the back of the defense.

List