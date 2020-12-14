Steelers collapse continues with embarrassing loss to Bills

For two weeks in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers have looked like anything but a team making a push for a Super Bowl. Pittsburgh had a total second-half collapse against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and fell to 11-2 after losing 25-15.

Steelers fans lived through a 2019 late-season collapse that cost the team a shot at the playoffs and the performance on Sunday really gave all those same sorts of feelings.

The Steelers offense still can’t find any sort of identity and continued to be plagued by a lack of rushing attack and dropped passes. We can speculate all we like about the reasons why this high-powered offense is sputtering but the only thing that matters is that there seems to be no end in sight.

On defense, Pittsburgh put on a show in the first half shutting down the Bills offense completely. But as we have seen for the past several weeks, this group just cannot put together two halves of football. The Steelers were playing without several key starters and the lack of depth really showed as the Bills just wore them down in the second half.

Thankfully, Pittsburgh clinched a playoff spot on Sunday but their hold on the AFC North is hanging by a thread.

List