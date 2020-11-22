Steelers coast past Jags 27-3 to move to 10-0 on the season

It was great for a second week in a row to watch a Pittsburgh Steelers team that didn’t need to assert themselves for 59 minutes to win a game. Pittsburgh put the Jacksonville Jaguars away in the first half and coasted to a 27-3 win on the road to move to 10-0 on the season.

The Steelers came out on offense and showed real balance for the first time in a month. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, running back James Conner had 89 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 13 carries. The receivers were led by Diontae Johnson who finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.

Defensively the team was once gain stellar. Despite only sacking Jags quarterback Jake Luton twice, they did pick him off four times, two by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and two by safety Terrell Edmunds. The defense bent but never broke, stalling out multiple Jacksonville drives with splash plays.

Attention now turns to the short week and the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.

