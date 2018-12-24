Steelers coach Tomlin explains controversial fake punt decision
Mike Tomlin said he "wanted to be aggressive" against the New Orleans Saints, as he explained why the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to go for a fake punt late in the game.
The Steelers had a chance to extend a four-point lead over the Saints when they received the ball at their own 37 with a little more than six minutes to play in a game with major playoff implications on Sunday.
But Pittsburgh failed to move the chains and appeared set to punt the ball back to New Orleans with 4:11 remaining.
The Steelers, however, decided to run a fake and the play came up just short of the first down marker, leading to a turnover on downs. The Saints went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive and win the game 31-28, leaving the playoff hopes of Tomlin's side looking bleak.
Tomlin, Pittsburgh's 13th-year coach, explained his decision to reporters after the game, saying: "Obviously I told us to go for a fake punt.
"I just wanted to be aggressive. I wanted to ensure that we had an opportunity to win the game. First of all, I liked the play, the concept, I thought we had a chance to get it.
"But I thought where the game was and the time which was left in the game, I thought that if we did not stop them, that we would have an opportunity to have the ball last, and we did. But obviously, unsuccessful nonetheless. I take responsibility for that."
The loss dropped the Steelers to 8-6-1 this season. They must beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular-season finale next week and receive help from other teams in order to reach the postseason, with the Baltimote Ravens - who face the Cleveland Browns - now leading the AFC North.