Steelers coach Mike Tomlin 'not overly concerned' about more headset issues vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't pleased with the headset issues that plagued his team in its season-opening loss to the New England Patriots in 2015, but he doesn't anticipate any additional problems when his team visits Gillette Stadium again on Sunday night.

"I'm not overly concerned about that," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "We have technicians, and the league has technicians on site. That's their area of expertise. I'm gonna worry about preparing and coaching the football team."

Tomlin added: "These guys are competitors. It's a competitive environment up there (in New England). I'd like to change some of those outcomes, but the only one we can control is the one that lies in front of us."

The Steelers have not enjoyed much success at Gillette Stadium since it opened in 2002.

They actually played in the first ever regular season game at the stadium -- a 30-14 loss to the Patriots after New England unveiled its Super Bowl XXXVI banner -- and own a 1-5 record in Foxboro during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. Pittsburgh's only win at Gillette Stadium came in the 2008 season when Matt Cassel was starting at quarterback for an injured Brady.

The Steelers' most recent trip to Gillette Stadium was in January of 2017 for the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots dominated their rivals that night in a 36-17 victory to advance to Super Bowl LI.

Both rosters have changed quite a bit since that playoff matchup, particularly for Pittsburgh. Elite running back Le'Veon Bell and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown both have taken their talents elsewhere, which could make it harder for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to maintain the Steelers offense's status as one of the top-scoring units in the league. Big Ben and Co. will get their first opportunity to prove the doubters wrong Sunday night against a new-look Patriots defense that showed encouraging signs throughout the preseason.

