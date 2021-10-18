Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls officiating decision for replay review 'an embarrassment'

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin was pretty hot about the decision to review whether Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf caught a pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

“I just hated it,” the Steelers coach said after a 23-20 victory was achieved in overtime on Sunday night at Heinz Field. “I cannot believe that the game was stopped to confirm ‘catch-no catch’ in that moment. That’s all I’m going to say.”

With Seattle out of timeouts and trying to position for the field goal attempt that would force overtime, Metcalf caught a pass near the sideline but inexplicably didn’t immediately step out of bounds to stop the clock. Instead, Metcalf tried to gain extra yardage and Steelers linebacker James Pierre forced the fumble, which was recovered by Seahawks receiver Freddie Swain.

The Seahawks hustled to set up for Geno Smith to spike the ball with three seconds left.

But the officials, with replays in the final two minutes and overtime coming from the booth upstairs, stopped the game to review the play. It allowed the Seahawks to gather themselves for the spike. And whatever referee Shawn Smith told Tomlin didn’t suffice. He was still peeved after the game.

What explanation did they give you?

“That’s all I’m going to say,” Tomlin responded. “It was an embarrassment.”

Turns out that it was all a moot point. The Steelers (3-3) won to reach .500 for the first time since Week 2.

Yet just imagine how steamed Tomlin would have been if the Steelers had lost.

