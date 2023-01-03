Breaking News:

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses friendship with Damar Hamlin

Barry Werner
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media Tuesday and addressed his longstanding friendship with Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin.

Tomlin said he has known Hamlin, who collapsed Monday during the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals, since the defensive back was 12.

“It’s a really personal thing for me,” Tomlin said. “I’ve known that guy since he was about 12. I have a lot of respect and love for him as a human being. I have a lot of love for that young man. We lift him and that organization up in prayer.

