Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses not playing James Harrison

When T.J. Watt exited last week's game with an injury, Anthony Chickillo came in, even though Harrison is second on the depth chart.

Steelers linebacker James Harrison didn't take the field last Sunday, despite starter T.J. Watt leaving the game with a groin injury.

Instead, coach Mike Tomlin sent in Anthony Chickillo while Harrison remained on the sideline. So is Harrison falling down the depth chart?

“Is he dropping or are other guys ascending?” Tomlin replied at his Tuesday press conference when asked where Harrison stands.

Tomlin said Harrison, 39, will retain a specific role with the team and will be used when the time is right.

“We appreciate James, we know what James is capable of,” Tomlin said. “James will ready himself. There will be a time in the season where we will call on his services and he'll deliver and deliver in a big way, much like he did at the latter part of 2016.”

Tomlin moved the former All-Pro into a starting position in the latter part of the 2016 season, and he recorded five sacks, becoming the Steelers' all-time sacks leader with 79.5.