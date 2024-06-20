Steelers coach doesn’t sugar-coat wide receiver situation

It’s late June and training camp is only a month away. So we understand if the Pittsburgh Steelers are still working out the kinks in this new offensive scheme. After all, the team has a completely new quarterback depth chart, two rookies set to start on the offensive line and a brand new offensive coordinator.

But the position everyone is worried about is wide receiver. After trading away Diontae Johnson at the start of free agency, the team had cobbled together some options to replace him but even from the outside looking in things don’t look great.

New Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni didn’t mince words when he talked about this group.

“We are a work in progress,” Azzanni said.

You don’t typically hear that from a position coach in a public setting, but new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni knows what he’s dealing with in his room beyond George Pickens. There’s a little bit of everything in terms of experience and expectations but no difference-makers who jump off the page.

There is still a hope that Pittsburgh can find a player either in free agency or via a trade before the start of free agency who can come in and help speed this work in progress up.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire