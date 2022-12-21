Steelers climb in latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

It took much of the season but it seems like over the last five games the Pittsburgh Steelers finally found that identity they have been searching for. On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers in the same way they have won four of their last six since the bye week. Physical defense and a power run game, keeping the quarterback out of the equation as much as possible.

Sunday’s win helped the Steelers hold only a slim chance of making the playoffs and also helped them move up two more spots on the Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings.

The Steelers checked in at No. 18 where TD Wire noted the team is finally playing their brand of football.

The Steelers have done a magnificent job of coming together and playing better football despite their losing streaks and record throughout the season. Even though their playoff chances are slim, they are finally displaying the attitude of a Mike Tomlin team, which makes them the perfect spoiler.

This week the Steelers welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to what will be a freezing Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve. TD Wire currently has the Raiders ranked at No. 23.

