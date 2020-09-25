The Steelers don’t have any injury concerns heading into Sunday’s game with the Texans.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, every player on the roster was a full participant in Friday’s practice, so they don’t have any injury designation for the week.

That includes wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed two days of practice earlier in the week with a knee issue.

Also, right guard David DeCastro was a full participant all week, after being out since training camp with a knee injury.

Steelers have a clear injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk