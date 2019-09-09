Steelers with classic breakdowns in coverage in blowout loss to Patriots

FOXBORO -- When Tom Brady was presented with some of the throws Patriots fans might consider the best of his career in a recent interview on WEEI's Greg Hill Show, he was careful to distinguish between those that were great throws and those that were bad defensive plays that led to nice completions.

Brady would probably admit that Sunday night's blowout 33-3 win over the Steelers had plenty of the latter.

The Patriots averaged 10.5 yards per drop-back through three quarters as Brady completed 22 of his 31 attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns. There were pinpoint throws from Brady that led to big gains, but Brady had ample room to drop throws into advantageous situations thanks in part to some boneheaded work done in coverage by the Steelers . . . as the Steelers have been wont to do against the Patriots over the years.

The first explosive gain through the air for the Patriots actually came off the hand of Julian Edelman. On a double-pass, he found James White for a 32-yard gain on a screen where White had four offensive linemen escorting him down the sideline.

You might be able to excuse the Steelers for that one. Trickery. Something that the Patriots might not deploy until the postseason in other years.

But what about the other breakdowns?

On the very next play following Edelman's connection with White, Josh Gordon's defender in man coverage blitzed. No one picked him up. He ran free underneath and carried with him enough momentum to bounce off a defender and get into the end zone for his first touchdown since December.

After two stalled-out drives where the Steelers defense appeared to settle itself, they went back to getting gashed. They bit on four consecutive play-action pass plays, allowing a total of 73 yards and a touchdown.

Again. Maybe could excuse those. It was sound play-calling by Josh McDaniels, using previous running plays to better disguise the play-fakes that led to chunk yards through the air.

But four consecutive?

Then soon after the teams emerged from the locker room at halftime, the Steelers made yet another game-changing gaffe. Looking to double-team Gordon, the Steelers tried to rotate coverage on Phillip Dorsett, with a corner handing off the wideout to safety Kameron Kelly (who was recently in the now-defunct AAF).

The result: A 58-yard score to a wide-open Dorsett and Steelers defensive backs looking at one another wondering what just happened.

On the next Patriots drive, there was another head-scratching moment in coverage courtesy of the Steelers. Pittsburgh opted to let 233-pound linebacker Vince Williams run with Gordon deep down the middle of the field in man coverage. Though there were safeties over the top, Brady spotted the mismatch and floated a deep shot to Gordon that was caught for a gain of 44 yards. That was the biggest play on another drive that led to points and made the score 30-3.

The Steelers tend to do this against the Patriots. Last year it was Artie Burns who cut Chris Hogan loose for one of the worst blown-coverage touchdowns you'll ever see. And Brady over the years has tended to pick apart the Steelers zone defenses with ease, making these somewhat regular occurrences over the course of the last two decades.

But the Steelers have shifted to more man-to-man defense lately. Outside of the Burns meltdown, they actually played well enough to frustrate Brady last year, and they matched up with the Patriots well enough this year that we openly wondered how Brady and his teammates would move the ball through the air.

The answer to that question was at-times brilliantly designed plays from McDaniels, with well-executed throws by Brady and receivers capable of finishing. But at times it was the Steelers doing Steelers things.

These were, simply, two teams on different planes Week 1. The Patriots probably didn't need any help offensively in order to come away with their first win of the 2019 season, but the Steelers were happy to offer it up.

