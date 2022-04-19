Steelers claim rival Ravens WR Miles Boykin off waivers

The Baltimore Ravens released veteran receiver Miles Boykin on Monday, and 24 hours later, the Steelers snapped him up.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Pittsburgh claimed Boykin off waivers.

While the Steelers need receivers, Boykin is one for fans to temper their excitement about.

Boykin, drafted out of Notre Dame at No. 76 overall in 2019, had his best season two years ago when he caught 19 receptions for 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In his three years in Baltimore, Boykin’s total contribution was 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pittsburgh could make something out of nothing. At the very least, the addition of Boykin will be good for depth and intel on the enemy.

