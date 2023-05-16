Steelers claim DE Manny Jones off waivers

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Manny Jones off of waivers.

Jones was signed out of Colorado State as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Jones was on and off of the Cardinals practice squad last season, appearing in four games and totaling six tackles.

Jones is likely a depth piece for the defensive line and a longshot to make the final 53-man roster.

Four players were claimed off of waivers today: – The Packers claimed T DJ Scaife

– The Rams claimed DB Vincent Gray

– The Jets claimed DB Javelin Guidry

– The Steelers claimed DE Manny Jones — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire