Steelers claim DE Hamilcar Rashed off waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on Wednesday with an injury designation and to replace him on the 90-man training camp roster, claimed former New York Jets defensive end Hamilcar Rashed.

Rashed spent the 2021 season on the Jets practice squad after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. The Jets waited Rashed on August 8.

Despite being highly productive in college, Rashed went undraft. His final season at Oregon State, Rashed was a first-team All-American, had 14 sacks and led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss. He’s got a compact frame and fits the mold of a Steelers outside linebacker perfectly. With the type of coaching Rashed will get in Pittsburgh, don’t be surprised if he sneaks in and makes the 53-man roster as a situational pass rusher.

