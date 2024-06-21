Steelers claim former Falcons DT off waivers

On Friday, news came down from the league’s official transaction wire that the Pittsburgh Steelers had claimed former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Willington Previlon off waivers.

Previlon is well-traveled. He first entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers when he was signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. Since then he’s been on and off of multiple practice squads including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and most recently the Atlanta Falcons.

#Steelers have claimed DT Willington Previlon off of waivers from the #Falcons — James Layton (@RedZoneInsider) June 21, 2024

The Steelers also announced on Friday they had signed free-agent wide receiver Jacob Coleman to a one-year contract. The Steelers 90-man training camp roster is set with the team preparing to report to Latrobe on July 24.

