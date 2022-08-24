Steelers claim Elijah Riley off waivers

Safety Elijah Riley is headed to Pittsburgh.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Steelers claimed Riley off of waivers on Wednesday. Riley was cut by the Jets on Tuesday when they dropped their roster to 80 players.

Riley started seven games for the Jets after joining them during the 2021 season. He had 45 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

Riley also played five games for the Eagles as a rookie in 2020 and he appeared in one game for Philly in 2021 before they waived him.

The Steelers waived defensive back Donovan Stiner in a corresponding move. He had seven tackles in two preseason appearances.

