Steelers claim defensive tackle off waivers from Falcons

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed defensive tackle Willington Previlon off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, according to the NFL transactions wire for Friday.

Previlon, 27, has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Falcons since signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2020, but has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman played in three preseason games with the Packers in 2021 and and three each with the Buccaneers in 2022 and 2023. In nine games, he has recorded seven tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida Armed robbers get away with $60K in jewelry from Fayette County store, state police say 2 people, including teenager, charged in Homestead shooting VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts