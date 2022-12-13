We knew Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley was set for knee surgery, but now we know the injury is a severe one.

Wormley suffered a torn ACL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s a big blow for Wormley, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in March. A torn ACL in December likely means he won’t be ready for the start of next season, and will significantly limit his interest in free agency.

The 29-year-old Wormley has played in every game for the Steelers this season.

Steelers’ Chris Wormley has torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk