Steelers' Chris Boswell deletes Twitter after homophobic tweets surface originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Chris Boswell was one of the few Pittsburgh Steelers who may not have enjoyed Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Steelers kicker, who missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in the first half, deleted his Twitter account (@WizardOfBoz09) shortly after Pittsburgh's 17-10 victory.

We don't know for sure why he deleted his account, but 12Up.com's Adam Weinrib shared screenshots of old tweets from Boswell that included homophobic and racial slurs. Those tweets, which Boswell posted in 2012 and 2013, apparently were resurfaced Sunday night by Twitter users either upset with Boswell's play or harrassing him for his poor performance.

Weinrib posted six Boswell tweets that included highly insensitive language. (You can view the screenshots here.) Boswell's Instagram account still is active, but the veteran kicker disabled all comments on his posts.

This is a pretty bad look all around: Boswell obviously shouldn't have posted those tweets, while Twitter users shouldn't have gone digging through his five- and six-year-old tweets if their motives were to harrass the kicker or force the Steelers to discipline him.

Boswell redeemed himself later in the game by making a 48-yarder, but he's still been one of the worst kickers in the NFL this season: His 61.1 field goal percentage (11-for-18) is last in the NFL among kickers with at least 10 attempts, and he's also missed five extra-point attempts.

The Steelers reportedly tried out free agent kicker Kai Forbath prior to Sunday's game against the Patriots but opted to stick with Boswell. It's unclear whether these developments will prompt them to reconsider.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.