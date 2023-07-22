Steelers check in with No. 5 overall defense in Madden NFL 24

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get back into the playoffs and make a playoff run, it will be on the back of the defense. The group is led by linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

This combo helped push up the Steelers defense to the No. 4 spot in the rankings for EA Sports Madden NFL 24.

The Steelers check in with an 85 rating, just three points behind the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh made several moves in the offseason to help bolster the defense even further. The team added cornerback Patrick Peterson, linebacker Cole Holcomb and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and all figure to be starters. Pittsburgh also signed multiple role players and depth spots on defense helping keep the team’s stars fresh.

On the other side, the offense is still very much a work in progress. On paper, the talent is there but we have yet to see if the group can improve from last season. That puts even more pressure on the defensive side of the football.

🔒 Shut down your opponents with these defenses#Madden24 pic.twitter.com/xzyATiE8EA — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 22, 2023

More!

Pro Football Talk calls Steelers HC Mike Tomlin No. 2 head coach in the NFL

Steelers middle linebackers rate high in speed on Madden NFL 24

No love for Steelers quarterbacks in Madden NFL 24 ratings

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire