Steelers check in at No. 16 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

There is no denying how talented the AFC is this season. There are easily eight to ten teams capable of winning their divisions and representing the division in the Super Bowl. This includes the Pittsburgh Steelers. Touchdown Wire put out their first power rankings of the 2021 NFL season and have the Steelers checking in at No. 16.

In terms of where the Steelers land relative to other AFC teams, Pittsburgh checks in at No. 9. This would have the Steelers on the outside looking in. TD Wire has teams like the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins both ranked higher, which is something of a shot to the Steelers. TD Wire also has the Steelers as the third-best team in the division.

We all understand it isn’t where you start but where you finish. Last season, the Steelers started the season 11-0, fell off in the final five games but hung onto the AFC North title. The excitement was short-lived as Pittsburgh lost to the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs.

