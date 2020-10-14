Steelers' Chase Claypool named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after performance vs. Eagles

Eagles help another opponent take home Player of the Week award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Eagles on Sunday.

No surprise here.

Claypool finished the game with 116 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns — three receiving and one rushing — in the Steelers 38-29 win at Heinz Field.

It was a breakout game for the rookie second-round receiver from Notre Dame. He had just two total touchdowns coming into Sunday.

This is also the third time in five weeks that the Eagles have helped an opposing player win a weekly award:

Week 1: Ryan Kerrigan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 2: Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 5: Chase Claypool named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

This means that in each of the Eagles’ three losses this season — they’re 1-3-1 — they’ve contributed to an opposing player winning one of these weekly awards. That’s not great.

In Week 1, Kerrigan had two sacks and a fumble recovery. In Week 2, Kiser had 16 tackles, a PBU and a forced fumble. And Claypool had 110 receiving yards, 6 rushing yards and 4 total touchdowns.

Claypool is just the ninth player to ever score four touchdowns against the Eagles and the first since Joseph Addai back in 2006.

In addition, Claypool became the first Steelers player to score four touchdowns in a game since Roy Jefferson back in 1968.