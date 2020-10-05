Steelers’ Chase Claypool embraces ‘Mapletron’ tag
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool now goes by Mapletron with the nickname started circulating shortly after the NFL Draft partially because of his Canadian heritage. The nickname Megatron originated with former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Since Claypool and Johnson have complementary traits (though Chase is certainly faster), the nickname comparison is legit. Chase, himself, has fully embraced the Mapletron moniker and he recently started a line of Mapletron-branded merch