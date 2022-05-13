Steelers to celebrate golden anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

In our bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule, we predicted the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders would square off in a rare Friday night game on December 23 on the exact 50-year anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

We missed it by a day. Instead, the Steelers and Raiders will square off in a prime-time game on Christmas Eve, the day after the anniversary of what is arguably the most historic play in NFL history when Pittsburgh running back Franco Harris scooped up the deflected pass and rumbled in for the winning touchdown against the then-Oakland Raiders.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said he was grateful the NFL schedule makers were accommodating in setting up the game between the Raiders and Steelers just a day off from the actual anniversary to be part of the team’s two-day golden anniversary celebration.