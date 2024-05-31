Steelers CBs near the bottom in ESPN positional rankings

One of the big moves the Pittsburgh Steelers made this offseason was the trade that sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. By all accounts, Jackson is working into the rotation quickly and Jackson is confident he can shadow top receivers just like Joey Porter Jr. did last season.

ESPN doesn’t agree. Well maybe they do, but like us they have serious concerns about the rest of the depth chart and if there can be improvements made.

Mike Clay put out his positional unit rankings and for the Steelers cornerbacks, he has them all the way down at No. 27. Probably a fair rankings considering how far the drop-off is after Porter and Jackson.

The good news is the Steelers might have help on the way. We fully expect to see Patrick Peterson back on the team at some point and even better the team might get Cameron Sutton back as well. If this happens it completely flips the script for the Steelers cornerback room.

